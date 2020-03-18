|
Thomas R. Mather
February 9, 2020
Milford, PA and, Millsburg, NY
In the early morning hours on February 9, 2020, Thomas left us — following his spirit guides, his hawk, his guardian angels, and God on to his next journey — with his beloved companion Carol Krull Morgan; and lifetime friends Linda Ritchie Weyant and Michael Green at his side.
He fought a long battle with cancer. Having overcome it in 2010, Tom was re-diagnosed with cancer this past September.
Tom (Tommy) was always the "funny" guy – he could make anyone laugh with his quick wit and love for life. He loved fishing with his friends in Pennsylvania and at Moore's Mountain in upstate New York, and off the coast of Florida with his best friend the late Terry Cole. He had a unique, deep connection with wildlife, and Native American spiritualism. Tommy loved arguing his point about politics and long conversations with just about anyone, anywhere, anytime, about anything. (You all remember those conversations, don't you?)
He was a former production manager at Kolmar in Port Jervis, NY for 19 years, and had traveled to Mexico to help set up a new processing plant. While there, he made and kept longtime friends whom he treasured. And for the past 10 years, Tom was devoted to taking care of his 96 year-old father.
He was a 45-year member and past president of the Johnson Fire Dept. - Rutgers Engine Company, Johnson, NY - and former member of the Kiwanis Club.
Thomas is survived by his father, Richard Mather; sister Pamela J Mather-Cathy and her husband Bruce of Middletown, NY; his longtime companion Carol Krull Morgan; many cousins; and a host of wonderful friends.
He was pre-deceased by his mother Mary Lou Marchal Mather; best friend Terry Cole; and his cherished dog Sam.
Services will be held privately at a later date.
Tom requested that you do a random act of kindness today. Tell someone you love them. And be at peace. Any donations to be made to The Orphaned Wildlife Center, PO Box 155, Otisville, NY 10963. Website: http://orphanedwildlife.org/.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020