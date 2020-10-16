1/1

Thomas R. Perrego Jr.
August 24, 1956 - October 13, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Thomas R. Perrego Jr, 64, of Newburgh, New York, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at home. He was born on August 24, 1956; the son of Virginia Perrego and the late Thomas Perrego Sr. Tommy was a subcontractor for Speranza Landscaping.
Tommy is survived by his son and the light of his life, Anthony Perrego, and his better half, Brittany Tresch. His son's mother Suzanne Yannone, as Tommy would say, "the kid's mother." His brother George and sisters Joanne Wright (Michael), Mary Ann Ritosa (Denis), Lisa Santillo (James), and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Sam and Marie Leghorn.
Tommy's love was racing! Nothing made him happier than to be at the track with Anthony. He was respected in the racing community for his passion and dedication to the sport. Tommy left us with a smile on his face after watching Anthony win his first Super Dirt Car Series race last week. He insists he taught Anthony everything he knows and has been a huge influence in his racing career. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends in the racing community.
Visitation will be held at Brooks Funeral Home, Newburgh, Tuesday, October 20th, from 4 to 7 p.m. Due to occupancy restrictions, a wait may be necessary, and masks are required at all times.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
