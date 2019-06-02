|
|
Thomas Robert Branning "Poppy"
December 27, 1945 - June 1, 2019
Marlboro, New York
Thomas Robert "Poppy" Branning of Marlboro, NY passed away at home after a short illness Saturday, June 1st surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 27th 1945 in Honesdale, PA to the late Robert and Doris Branning.
Tom is a Navy veteran who served his country in the Vietnam Conflict. He always said how much he loved serving his country and had countless stories about his experience. Tom was retired from Central Hudson where he worked for 35 years.
He was an avid golfer who enjoyed being out on the greens with his friends. He loved hunting and fishing, was a master woodworker by hobby, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by is loving and devoted wife, Mary Branning. They just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 24th. He is also survived by his daughter, Kimberly Greiner, her husband, George Greiner and grandson, Kyle Greiner who was the apple of his eye.
Tom is also survived by his siblings: Betty Volpe of Marlboro, John Branning and wife, Dotti of Palm Coast FL, Laurie Agunzo and husband, Tom of New Windsor, Jeff Branning of Monticello; brother-in-law, John Rutigliano of Marlboro, sister-in-law, Nancy Paiser, brother-in-law, Thomas Douglas, sister-in-law, Donna and Radek Garlicki; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins. Tom was predeceased by his sister, Cathy Rutigliano; brothers-in-law, Lee Paiser, and Joseph Volpe.
The family would like to give thanks for the wonderful care and compassion he received from all his doctors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The or The .
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Mary's Church, 1209 Route 9W, Marlboro with Reverend Thomas K. Dicks officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. 845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 2 to June 3, 2019