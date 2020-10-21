1/
Thomas V. Leishman, Jr.
December 29, 1965 - October 17, 2020
Highland Mills, NY
Thomas V. Leishman, Jr. passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his residence in Highland Mills, NY. He was 54 years old. Son of the late Thomas and Carol Moran Leishman, Sr., he was born on December 29, 1965, in New York, NY.
Thomas was the Owner and Chef of The Savory in Highland Mills, NY. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons and a member of Woodbury Community Associations.
Survivors include his wife, Jennie at home; his children:, Maiya, Belle, Pearl, Landon, and Mason of Highland Mills, NY; sisters: Doreen Marvin and her husband, Ernie of CT and Michelle Kizun and her husband, Michael of Highland Mills, NY; and his niece and nephews: Dr. Kastley Marvin, Stefan Marvin, Stonington Kizun.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., Friday, October 23 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. There will be a private Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Church in Highland Mills. During visitation, due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter, 71 Schunnemunk Rd., Highland Mills, NY 10930.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
