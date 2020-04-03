|
Thomas V. Saia
January 10th 1947 - March 29th 2020
Mt. Vernon, New York
Thomas Saia, of Mt. Vernon, NY passed away on Sunday, March 29th, 2020. He was 73.
The son of the late Benjamin & Eleanor Saia, he was born January 10th, 1947 in Paramus, NJ.
Tom was a Veteran with the United States Army, serving in Vietnam.
He married his wife, Lois Saia and together settled in Middletown, NY where they raised their two children, Denis & Robert.
Tom worked his entire career in the trucking and transportation industry to provide a good life for his family. He leaves behind numerous co-workers and customers that he turned into life long friends.
Tom will be remembered by his family and friends as someone that could always be counted on. He was a dear friend and would always go above and beyond to help those in need. Tom was young at heart and would light up the room whenever he was around with his comedy and playful spirit. Tom always looked forward to good weather in order to get together with his golfing buddies at least once a week. He was an avid fan of the New York Mets & Islanders and if you were lucky enough to watch a game with him, the time spent with him was always more memorable than the game itself.
In his spare time, between friends and family, Tom was a dedicated member of the Redeemer Evangical Lutheran Church in Bronx, NY.
Tom is survived by his ex-wife Lois Saia of Port Jervis, NY; his son, Denis Saia and wife, Maeve along with his grandchildren Declan & Parker of Las Vegas, NV; his son Robert Saia, and wife Karissa, along with his grandchildren Ian & Owen of Milford, PA. His brother, James Saia and partner Anthony Montuori Jr. of Cathedral City, CA and sister Janine Schneider and husband Michael of Union Beach, NJ; along with several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews as well as his many friends, co-workers and his church community.
Thomas was predeceased by his mother Eleanor and father Benjamin Saia, his stepmother, Dorothy and stepbrother, James Clark.
Due to the unprecedented time of COVID-19, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers & condolences, his family asks that a donation be made to his church; Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4360 Theodore Wittrock Crossing, Bronx, NY 10466 www.redeemerlutheranbronx.org
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020