Thomas Victor Mabee Jr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Victor Mabee Jr.
January 24, 1945 - May 19, 2020
Middletown, NY
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Victor Mabee Jr. on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020. Tommy, was a hard working, loving, caring gentleman, and loved by all who knew him. He sadly died at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center in Middletown at the age of 75. Son of Thomas Victor Mabee Sr. and Theresa Faulls, he was born on January 24, 1945. Tommy, loved his family and would do anything for anyone. You immediately knew Tommy was around with a loud "Hello", smile and a clap of the hands. He enjoyed daily walks with his brother Edward, exercised daily, enjoyed waking up at the crack of dawn, coffee, daily phone calls to his siblings and family, his special love for the Washington Redskins, Tina's homemade Chili, Tony's cooking, and the special love he had for Mr. Tony Boffa Sr. who was like a father to him. We can still hear Tommy saying, "Go Redskins!"
Tommy is survived by his loving family, his daughter, Tina Catletti and her husband, Lawrence; his brother, Edward Mabee, his wife, Donna; his sister, Leona Douglas; his nieces, Nannette Meurer and her husband, Christopher, their children, Victoria and Taylor, Denise Fitzgerald, and her husband, Nate, Theresa Duffy, and his nephew, Eric, and his wife, Kathie; his three grandchildren: Shaunisty, Sierra, Gianna; great-grandchildren: Austin, Ayden, and Aleena.
A statement from his family, "Tommy, you will be sorely missed by your family and friends. We hope you are in heaven now with Nana Terry watching over all of us." A private family viewing will be held, followed by a burial at Howells Cemetery. Arrangements under the guidance of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morse Funeral Home Inc
33 Railroad Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6918
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved