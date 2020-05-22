Thomas Victor Mabee Jr.
January 24, 1945 - May 19, 2020
Middletown, NY
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Victor Mabee Jr. on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020. Tommy, was a hard working, loving, caring gentleman, and loved by all who knew him. He sadly died at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center in Middletown at the age of 75. Son of Thomas Victor Mabee Sr. and Theresa Faulls, he was born on January 24, 1945. Tommy, loved his family and would do anything for anyone. You immediately knew Tommy was around with a loud "Hello", smile and a clap of the hands. He enjoyed daily walks with his brother Edward, exercised daily, enjoyed waking up at the crack of dawn, coffee, daily phone calls to his siblings and family, his special love for the Washington Redskins, Tina's homemade Chili, Tony's cooking, and the special love he had for Mr. Tony Boffa Sr. who was like a father to him. We can still hear Tommy saying, "Go Redskins!"
Tommy is survived by his loving family, his daughter, Tina Catletti and her husband, Lawrence; his brother, Edward Mabee, his wife, Donna; his sister, Leona Douglas; his nieces, Nannette Meurer and her husband, Christopher, their children, Victoria and Taylor, Denise Fitzgerald, and her husband, Nate, Theresa Duffy, and his nephew, Eric, and his wife, Kathie; his three grandchildren: Shaunisty, Sierra, Gianna; great-grandchildren: Austin, Ayden, and Aleena.
A statement from his family, "Tommy, you will be sorely missed by your family and friends. We hope you are in heaven now with Nana Terry watching over all of us." A private family viewing will be held, followed by a burial at Howells Cemetery. Arrangements under the guidance of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 22 to May 24, 2020.