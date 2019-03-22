|
Thomas W. Quinlan
March 20, 2019
Corwall, NY
It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas W. Quinlan announce his passing on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was 76.
Born and raised in Cornwall, NY, he was the son of William and Adele (Buyl) Quinlan. In his early years, Tom would spend his summers working on the Walter family farm in Sullivan County. You could also find him behind the soda counter at Hazard's Pharmacy where he learned to make the perfect root beer float, a skill that was quite popular with his kids and grandkids. Tom graduated from Cornwall Central High School and SUNY Delhi and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force. He started his career with McLean Trucking Company, a career which lead him and his family to live on the West Coast for three years. Tom had the opportunity to work for a number of regional and national freight carriers over the years and ultimately started his own company, TWQ Logistics "total quality".
Tom had a great love for family, friends, God and Country. He was past Commander of American Legion Post 353 and past County Commander. He was a dedicated member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Lions Club. He had many great friends whom he cherished both from his career as well as his community and civic organizations. Tom loved spending time with family and friends. He loved to golf, ski, cook and tinker around the farm.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ellen (Sullivan); his daughter, Casey Quinlan; his son, Ryan Quinlan and wife, Christine;his daughter, Katie Hoyt and husband, Marlon, and his cousin, John Quinlan. He will be greatly missed by all, including his six grandchildren: Reese, Teagan and Parker Quinlan, and Oliver, Amelia and Phoebe Hoyt.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at James F. Lulves Funeral Home, 9 Avenue A, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 25 at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson St., Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Montgomery, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Tom can be made to the American Legion Post 353, P.O. Box 353, Cornwall, NY 12518.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home 534-2250. To send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019