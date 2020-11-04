Thongpeo Wanna Maree Hermann
December 25, 1952 - November 1, 2020
Middletown, NY
Thongpeo Wanna Maree Hermann, a Diamond consultant for Service merchandise and longtime resident of the area, passed away at her home on November 1, 2020. She was 67.
The daughter of the late ThomBai (Buntun) father and Boonchoo (Leer) mother Noratha, she was born on December 25, 1952 in Thailand.
Neil first met "T"at Service Merchandise's Jewelry Dept. She asked "what are you doing in my area" I responded, "I'm working for S.M.C." Our second meeting was thru a S.M.C. associate that I asked if any of her friends would be interested in seeing a "Drifters" show ? When asked if she was interested? she responded, "strippers ! I don't want to see any strippers." Her friend explained the "Drifters". We met, saw the show, stopped at the diner and left separately that night, never to be separated again for the next 27 years. We shared many happy times with fond memories of all. We survived thru tragedy side by side making sure that each other was OK. Through all you've been helpful and compassionate to others even though your own health was deteriorating. It was never about "ME" you contained your pain and suffering from the outside world. All of our time together is embedded deeply in my memory and will not be forgotten.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews; her daughter, Augustina Jackson and her children: Danielle, Jean Luke and Roberta; her son, Christopher Garcia and his wife, Andrea and their two sons, Tyler and Cole; her husband, Neil Hermann, his mother, Frances Hermann, his sister, Susan and her husband, Fred Goldstein; Susan's daughters, Natasha and her husband, Paul Joeger their children, Michael and Madison; and Amanda and her husband, David Singleton; brothers, Larry Hermann and Arthur Hermann and their families. She was predeceased her two brothers, Tommig and Sumnik. "Please Baby be happy and content for now and forever". Love, NEIL.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday November 6, at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.,1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY. Due to COVID-19 restrictions capacity is limited. Face mask and social distance requirements mandated by NYS are in effect.
