Tim R. Edwards
July 9, 1963 - January 9, 2020
Liberty, NY
Tim R. Edwards, of Liberty, passed away on January 9, 2020 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. He was 56.
He was the son of the late Andrew R. Edwards and Helen L. LeRoy, born on July 9, 1963 in Liberty, NY.
Tim worked for the Sullivan County Correctional Facility until his retirement. In his free time he enjoyed the outdoors, and could often be found fishing. He was a Mormon Priest, and was very active in his family's lives; he helped raise his grandchildren and adored his time with them. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed.
Tim leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son John Harasemovech and his wife Brittany; grandchildren John, Devin, Logan Harasemovech and their mother, Jammie Therriault and Ashlyn and Abigail Harasemovech; brothers Lee Edwards and his significant other Iva J. Johnson and David Edwards and his wife Roseann; nieces and nephews Karen Edwards-Victoria, Susan Cole, and Andrew, Alysia and Sarah Edwards; as well as several cousins. He is predeceased by his brother James W. Edwards and niece Jannine Edwards.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 275 S. Main Street, Liberty, NY 12754. A funeral service will be held at 6:30 at the funeral home.
Arrangements under the direction of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020