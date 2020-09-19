1/1
Timmy W. "Amos" Yannone
1957 - 2020
Timmy "Amos" W. Yannone
December 6, 1957 - September 13, 2020
Manchester, New Jersey
Tim Yannone, loving father, brother, uncle, son and friend, entered into rest on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was 62. The son of the late John A. Yannone Sr. and Gloria (Smith) Yannone, he was born in Newburgh.
Timmy was the owner of NAG Stables where he owned and trained race horses, and was a member of the United States Trotting Association.
Tim was always kind, gentle and happy with a smile that could light up a room. His life was a very simplistic one. Each day that he lived was devoted to his daughter Nichole. She was his entire would, there was no limit to what he would do to make sure she was showered in comfort, happiness and love. Both Tim and his daughter thoroughly enjoyed yearly trips to Disney. Throughout his entire life Tim had continuous love for all animals. He especially loved his horses that he owned and trained, each morning heading to the barn to take care of them. We will always cherish the love he has shown for all things.
Tim is survived by his daughter, Nichole Yannone of Manchester, NJ; siblings: John Yannone Jr. and his wife, Patricia of Pine Bush, and Mickey Yannone and his wife, Donna of New Windsor; and nieces and nephews: Diana, John III, Mickey, Annie, and Amanda.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Equine Rescue Inc., 188 Dunthorne Dr. Bloomingburg, NY 12721.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
