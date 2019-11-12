|
Timothy D. Tice
May 14, 1966 - November 9, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Timothy D. Tice, age 53 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away on November 9, 2019 at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis. He was born in Ellenville, NY on May 14, 1966 and is the son of the late Donald and Lorraine Cram-Wisner Tice.
Timothy worked as a Building service worker for Valley View Nursing Home in Goshen, NY.
He is survived by his wife, Doreen Tice; one daughter, Heather Tice of Port Jervis, NY; three sisters, Laurie Carr and husband, Donald of Florida, Elizabeth Meiszler and husband, Charles of Pennsylvania, and Wendy Wisner of Florida; several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November, 16, 2019 at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 50 Ball St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. Rev. Matthew Newcomb will be the celebrant. Interment will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019