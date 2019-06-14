|
|
Timothy J. McCormack
March 8, 1961 - June 10, 2019
Clinton Corners, New York
Timothy J. McCormack, 58 of Clinton Corners, NY passed away on June 10, 2019 to be reunited with his mother and father in Heaven. Timmy was born on March 8, 1961 in Poughkeepsie, NY at Vassar Brothers Hospital to Thomas J. McCormack and Anne King McCormack. Timmy graduated from Arlington High School in 1980 where he played football and rowed crew.
Timmy was an experienced helicopter and fixed wing pilot for 20 years and was certified as a flight instructor. He was the past Chief of East Clinton Fire Department. He served ten years, which was the longest sitting Chief in the history of the district. Timmy was also a member of the LaGrange Fire Department. Prior to being a pilot, Timmy started his work experience working side by side with his father at the Main Grill in the City of Poughkeepsie.
Timmy is survived by his brothers, Michael TJ McCormack (Susan) of LaGrange, and Dr. William Swart (Eileen) of Newburgh; Dawn Curry Costello, loving partner of Clinton Corners; nephews, Thomas W. McCormack and Jonathan P. McCormack, Justin Swart and niece, Dr. Jennifer Mataraza. Timmy is also survived by many beloved friends.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 17 at Miller Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. At 7 p.m. fire company services will be held. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18 at St. Mary's Church, 231 Church Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, 171 Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dutchess Community College Foundation for to the Timothy J. McCormack Scholarship Fund. If you wish to send online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com https://1406.thankyou4caring.org/McCormack
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 14 to June 17, 2019