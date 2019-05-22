|
Timothy L. Owens
September 13, 1952 - May 21, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Timothy L. Owens of the Town of Newburgh, the owner of Temperature Control HVAC, entered into rest Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh. He was 66 years old.
The son of the late Eulis and Janus (Fairchild) Owens, Timothy was born September 13, 1952 in Kennewick, Washington.
Tim was an active member the Civil Air Patrol and attended the Reformed Church of Shawangunk in Wallkill.
Survivors include his two sons: Joshua M. Owens of New York, NY and Nathan A. Owens and his wife, Francesca Losito Owens of Miami Beach, Florida; his companion of 23 years, Adrienne J. Crawford of the Town of Newburgh; brother, Jim Owens of Everett, Washington and the world's best grandfather to Ryan and Stella.
Memorial service will be held at the Reformed Church of Shawangunk, 1166 Hoagerburgh Rd., Wallkill, NY at a later date.
If desired please make memorial donations in Tim's memory to the Reformed Church of Shawagunk, 1166 Hoagerburgh Rd., Wallkill, NY 12589.
