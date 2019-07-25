|
|
Timothy M. Adams, Sr.
April 20, 1955 - July 19, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Timothy M. Adams, Sr. of Ellenville, NY passed away July 19, 2019 at the age of 64. He was born on April 20, 1955 in Peekskill, NY, the son of Charles and Elizabeth Adams.
He worked, and retired from Ulster/Greene ARC. He also worked as a DJ and MC privately and entertaining at Jellystone campgrounds, and as announcer at Accord Speedway. Tim was a member of the Ellenville Fire Dept. with the Pioneer Engine company. He also was a member of the National Disaster Medical Systems DMORT team and participated in the recovery efforts after the 9/11 attacks in New York City. He was an avid NASCAR and racing fan with a passion for the sport.
Tim is survived by his wife, Patrica (Gallery) Adams; daughter, Melissa Helgesen (Eric), son, Timothy Adams, Jr.; siblings, Lisa Cole (Vernon) and Thomas Adams (Eileen); grandchildren, Michael and Matthew, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, and his daughter, Meagan Bottiglieri earlier this year. He will be missed by his family and the many friends he has.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a memorial visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 28th at the Loucks Funeral Home, 79 North Main Street, Ellenville, NY.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a .
Private interment of ashes will take place at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 25 to July 26, 2019