Timothy Mead
1957 - 2020
Timothy Mead
November 29, 1957 - October 9, 2020
Great Bend, PA
Timothy Mead, Age 62 formally from the Town of Greenville passed away from a short battle of cancer. He was the son of Russell Eli Mead Jr. and the late Phyllis Babcock Mead. Tim leaves behind a son, Timothy D. Mead and daughter, Sherie L. Mead and granddaughters, Felicity and Annabella. Brothers and sisters, James Mead(Maureen), Terry Yaple(Richard), Gerald Mead(Robin), David Mead(Faith), Tina Anderson(George), Andrew Mead, Philip Mead and Tammy Mead, Former wife Sharon Coy Mead and Mother in law Shirley Coy, 14 nieces and nephews , 9 great nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends. Predeceased by brother Russell Eli Mead III and father in law Donald Coy.
Funeral arrangements made by Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Hallstead, Pa.
A celebration of life at a later date as per family.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Terry Mead Yaple P.O. Box 92 Woodbourne, N..Y. 12788 for funeral expenses

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 23, 2020.
