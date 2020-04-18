|
Timothy W. Kanan
January 22, 1949 - April 16, 2020
Middletown, NY
Timothy W. Kanan of Middletown, NY passed away peacefully at home on April 16, 2020 with his loving wife, Donna by his side, after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis, at the age of 71.
Tim was born on January 22, 1949 in Middletown New York to Florence (Ives) and Joseph Kanan. Tim graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1967 and shortly thereafter was drafted into the Army. He was proud to have served our country from 1967 to 1969 as a member of the Delta Company 2/8 with the First Cavalry Division of the U.S. Army. He was a Purple Heart recipient among many other military honors.
Upon his return, he married his High School Sweetheart, Donna Sircable on October 25, 1969, and they soon began their family. Tim earned a Bachelor's Degree from Marist College, while raising his family with Donna and working for the family business. He later became a partner and President of the family business, Kanan's North End Sales, Inc.
Tim was a strong willed man, and despite a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis kept a positive and enthusiastic attitude everyday. He was never deterred from living life to its fullest. Tim was out going and loved life. Some of his favorite things were vacationing in the islands with Donna and his family; planning and attending the annual get together with his Army Buddies from Range Platoon, entertaining with Donna at their home, which their guests affectionately referred to as "Club K's"; listening to music; going to concerts (especially with his daughters); enjoying a good cigar; collecting wine; watching the Yankees and the Giants; and as Tim would put it, "Spreading Levity." His strength and will have been, and always will be an inspiration to his family and all who knew him.
Tim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as-well-as the most loyal of friends. He will be forever missed by his loving wife of fifty-years, Donna; daughter, Christine DiPoalo and son-in law, Mark; daughter, Kimberly Schauer and son-in-law, Jason; six cherished grandchildren: Alicia, Colin, Morgan, Matthew, Liam, and Stella, and sister-in-law, Pam Witkowski. Tim was predeceased by his father, Joseph Kanan; mother, Florence Ives Kanan; brother, Thomas Kanan Sr., father-in- law, Herman Sircable, and mother-in law, Mildred Sircable.
Please consider honoring Tim's memory by making a donation to , Vietnam Veterans of America, or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society
In Tim's words "Alpha Mike Foxtrot Six India Out".
Christine and Kimberly want to acknowledge their mother, Donna for her amazing strength and devotion to Tim. Because of her enduring love and the excellent care that she gave him he was able to stay comfortable in the family home that he loved so much until the moment of his last breath.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020