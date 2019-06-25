Timothy W. Mackrell

June 19, 2019

Middletown, NY

Timothy W. Mackrell, 73, a longtime resident of Middletown, New York, passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, June 19.

He worked for Shoprite, as manager for many years until his retirement in the late 1990's.

Son of the late William and Clare (Walsh) Mackrell, he was born in Niagara Falls, New York. He attended Lewiston-Porter High School, where he excelled academically, and was a talented baseball and tennis player. He received numerous accolades for his skills as a drummer. He went on to attend SUNY Plattsburgh, where he met the love of his life, Ruth. They married and had two children.

Ruth passed away unexpectedly in 2002 after 37 years of marriage. He was devastated by her death, and he spent the rest of his years missing her desperately. They are now re-united.

Tim is survived by his son, Eric Mackrell and his wife Jodie of Wurtsboro, New York; his daughter Kristen Brennan and her husband Matthew of Syracuse, New York; grandchildren, Kate and Matthew McKrell and Michael Brennan, his brother, Kevin and sister, Maureen, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is pre-deceased by his siblings; Colleen, Dennis and Patrick.

A Memorial service will be held at 7 P.M. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, New York 10940.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

