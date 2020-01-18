|
Timothy W. Moore
January 2, 1986 - January 15, 2020
Westbrookville, NY
Timothy W. Moore, beloved husband, father, son and brother, died unexpectedly on January 15, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 34 years old.
The son of Mary Beth Kroeger McGuire and the late Wayne Moore, he was born on January 2, 1986 in Middletown, NY. Tim attended Middletown Schools where he was active in both the music programs and a decorated athlete. He played little league, and took part in other youth programs including the Elk's Bowling League, 4-H TAG-Boo Crew, and was an Acolyte at Grace Church. He was a member of the Varsity Football team and also served as Co-captain during his Senior year. In 2003, he received the Steven Faller Memorial Award at the Erie Bell game. Tim was also a member of both the Marching Middies and concert bands at Middletown High School. After graduation from MHS, he attended Pennsylvania College of Technology where he received his Associates Degree in Heavy Equipment Technology. He worked for Sutphin East Corp., Town of Mamakating Highway Dept. and currently for Empire Forklift in Bloomingburg.
He was a member of Grace Community Church. Tim was a huge sports fan, especially football. He enjoyed watching the NY Yankees, NASCAR and the Jacksonville Jaguars. He LOVED his kids and his family. He had a great sense of humor and was always a jokester.
Timothy is survived by his loving wife, Kristen Haas; his three children: Kayden, McKenzie and Jackson Moore, all at home; his mother, Mary Beth McGuire and her husband, Dennis of Middletown; his stepmother, Linda Moore of Wurtsboro; his brothers: Darren of Rock Tavern, Dennis of Middletown, and Justin of South Carolina and his sisters: Denise Dzurenka and her husband, Ken and Mindy Moore, all of KY, and Tricia Speirs of Wurtsboro, NY; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father Wayne, he was predeceased by one brother, Dean Moore in 2016.
Cremation will be private.
Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Summitville Fire House, 3878 US RT, 209, Wurtsboro, NY 12790. Please dress in sports or casual wear, as Tim would have wanted it.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tim's name may be made to CAPE, 807 Route 52, Fishkill, NY 12524 or at www.capdc.org
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020