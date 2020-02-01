Home

William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-6008
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:30 PM
Tina M. Bailey


1963 - 2020
Tina M. Bailey Obituary
Tina M. Bailey
September 7, 1963 - January 28, 2020
South Fallsburg, NY
Tina M. Bailey, a longtime resident of the area, passed away on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at her home. She was 56.
The daughter of Iona Stienhilber and the late Eugene Bailey, she was born on September 7, 1963 in Middletown, NY.
Survivors include her mother, Iona Bailey of Bloomingburg; son, Damien Bailey of Georgia; brothers: Arthur Bailey and his wife, Debbie of Wurtsboro, Bruce Bailey and his wife, Annette of Pine Bush, Ray Bailey of Middletown; one sister, Jean Bellia and her husband, Robert of Pine Bush. Tina is also survived by two grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Eugene Bailey and sister, Helen Reuter.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home, 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush. Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Russell S. Duncan officiating. Cremation will be held at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
