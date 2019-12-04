|
Todd Minieri
July 13, 1965 - November 21, 2019
Port St. Lucie, FL - Formerly of Pine Bush, NY
Todd Minieri, a self employed contractor and former resident of Pine Bush, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday November 21, 2019 at his home in Florida. He was 54. The son of Josephine Cappelli Minieri and the late Joseph Minieri, he was born on July 13, 1965 in Bronx, NY. Todd was a thoughtful and supportive son, loving father to his daughter, Courtney Minieri; beloved brother to Melissa Moriarty, Scott and Leeanne Minieri; as well as treasured uncle to Anthony Minieri, Matthew and Troy Moriarty. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Todd will be remembered always as an amiable, jovial friend to all, who had a smile as wide as the sun, and a laugh that would warm your soul. He will be greatly missed and forever loved.
Friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 7th at William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush. Funeral services will be offered at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at New Prospect Cemetery.
