Home

POWERED BY

Services
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-6008
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Minieri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd Minieri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd Minieri Obituary
Todd Minieri
July 13, 1965 - November 21, 2019
Port St. Lucie, FL - Formerly of Pine Bush, NY
Todd Minieri, a self employed contractor and former resident of Pine Bush, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday November 21, 2019 at his home in Florida. He was 54. The son of Josephine Cappelli Minieri and the late Joseph Minieri, he was born on July 13, 1965 in Bronx, NY. Todd was a thoughtful and supportive son, loving father to his daughter, Courtney Minieri; beloved brother to Melissa Moriarty, Scott and Leeanne Minieri; as well as treasured uncle to Anthony Minieri, Matthew and Troy Moriarty. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Todd will be remembered always as an amiable, jovial friend to all, who had a smile as wide as the sun, and a laugh that would warm your soul. He will be greatly missed and forever loved.
Friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 7th at William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush. Funeral services will be offered at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at New Prospect Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.; to leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Todd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -