Tom Cawley
February 7, 2020
Lagrangeville, NY
Tom Cawley, owner of Cawley's Aviation Service, passed away February 7, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
Born in Endicott, NY, in 1946, he learned to walk on the grass behind the hangar at Tri-Cities Airport where his father was a flight instructor. And so it all started… His parents, Cliff and Polly Cawley, moved to Poughkeepsie in 1949 when Cliff got a job as a flight instructor at the Dutchess County Airport. Tom attended the Arlington School district for all, but his senior year which he completed at Marlboro High School. He graduated in 1965.
Tom's log books start in November 1958. He was a student pilot in gliders in 1960, soloed in a J-3 Cub on his sixteenth birthday in 1962, a year later earned his private pilot single engine land. In 1965 he earned his private multi-engine rating in August, his Commercial pilot license in September, and then enlisted in the Army in December and served for two years. Tom was a hydraulics specialist on CH47 helicopters.
After the Army, mechanics and pilots ratings just kept coming: instrument, power plant mechanic, airframe mechanic, commercial helicopter, Inspector Authorization, Airline Transport Pilot, flight instructor, instrument instructor and more. But Tom was always learning, listening, reading about aviation. He enjoyed the history of aviation. He wanted to know the why and how of everything about aircraft and the engines that powered them. The depth and breadth of his knowledge was astonishing.
Tom worked at several Hudson Valley airports over the years including Kobelt's in Wallkill, Stormville, and the Dutchess County Airport. In 1985 Tom established his presence at Sky Acres Airport with his FAA Certified Aircraft Repair Station.
In January 2015, Tom received both the "Wright Brothers Master Pilot" and "Charles Taylor Master Mechanic" awards from the FAA. Both awards require 50 years of safe service in the profession.
Tom had the smoothness of a Beechcraft King Air, the quirkiness of a Pilatus PC-6, with the thundering heart of a Stearman.
Along the way in his tremendous career Tom gained hundreds of friends. He was a generous man with a kind heart. He is survived by his sister, Barbara C. Rankin of Poughkeepsie, and his cat, Lola.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 16th at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A time for memories will begin at 5 p.m. in the Funeral Home. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the volunteer services department at the VA hospital at Castle Point. Make Checks payable to "VA Hudson Valley HCS" in the memo portion of the check: in memory of Thomas Cawley Mailing address: VA Hudson Valley HCS, Dept. of Voluntary Services, 41 Castle Point Road, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
