Tom O'Gara
January 2, 1936 - February 25, 2019
Formerly of Middletown, NY
Tom O'Gara died peacefully on February, 25th, at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home in Paramus, NJ, where he resided under great care for the past four years.
Tom is survived by Pat, his loving wife of 57 years; also by his three children: Suzanne O'Gara-Herbert of Avondale, AZ, Patti Ann Gallagher (Christopher) of NYC, and Thomas E. O'Gara (Karen Albanese) of Hawthorne, NJ. He is the loving brother of Catherine O'Gara Cassaro of Louisville, KY, who predeceased him in September 2015. He is survived by his brother, James (Maggie) of Melbourne Beach, FL, his sister Mary Ellen Gallagher (John) of Queens, NY and brother, Brian (Peggy) of Hampton Bays, NY, who all love him dearly and will miss him. He leaves behind his six grandchildren: Matthew and Michael, Brennan and Liam and Kerianne and Ryann. They will all miss "Pop-Pop". Tom was born in the Bronx, NY on Albany Crescent on January 2, 1936 and moved to Middletown, NY to raise his family from 1964 to 2000.
Tom proudly served in the United States Navy (Seabees) and was a Lieutenant in the FDNY.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, March 2 at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street Washingtonville, NY. Graveside services will be at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road Goshen, NY 10924.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Valley Hospice, 15 Essex Road Suite 301 Paramus, NJ 07652.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019