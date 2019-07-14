Home

Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:15 AM
Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
Craigville Rd
Goshen, NY
Toni A. Lindgren


1958 - 2019
Toni A. Lindgren
November 14, 1958 - July 11, 2019
Carthage, NY
Toni A. Lindgren, 60 of Carthage, NY, a retired Police Officer in Cornwall, NY, entered into rest on July 11, 2019 in St. Augustine, Florida. The daughter of Andrew Masten Sr. and Geraldine (Altopidi) Masten, she was born in Newburgh, NY on November 14, 1958.
Toni was a beloved wife and sister who enjoyed golf, sunshine, and Harley Davidson motorcycles. She was also a member of Chrome Divas.
Toni is survived by her husband, Dale Lindgren; her brother, Andrew Masten Jr., and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A graveside service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17 at Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Craigville Rd., Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Toni's name to the Jefferson County SPCA, P.O. Box 531, Watertown, NY13601.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 14 to July 15, 2019
