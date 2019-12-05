Home

Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
Toni Boss


1944 - 2019
Toni Boss Obituary
Toni Boss
June 17, 1944 - December 4, 2019
Newburgh, New York
Toni Boss, 75 of Newburgh entered into rest peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. The daughter of Joseph and Mary (Guzzi) Masarachia she was born in Newburgh.
Toni was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, Class of 1962. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, and was loved by all who knew her.
Toni is survived by her loving husband, Frederick Boss Sr.; her mother, Mary Masarachia; their children, Jennifer Doughty (Aaron), Josephine Boss (Rob), and Frederick Boss Jr. (Tara); grandchildren: Cheyenne, Shelby, Joseph, Mason, Aiden, Tucker, Ava, Sadie, Evan, and Jolene; and several cousins: especially Kenny, Bernice, Nick, Paul, and Kathleen. In addition to her father she was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Masarachia Jr.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, December 8 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave, Newburgh. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 9 at the funeral home, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
