Toni Marie Edwards
November 4, 1962 - April 24, 2020
Lynchburg, Tennessee
Mrs. Toni Marie Edwards, age 57, of Lynchburg, Tennessee, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at home under the loving care and comfort of her family and Hospice Compassus.
Toni was born November 4, 1962, in Liberty, New York, to Thomas Deming Edwards of New York and the late Patricia Carol McIlveen Edwards.
Toni was a registered nurse before failing health forced her to retire. Her nurses training and education was at SUNY Binghamton where she obtained her RN degree. A veteran of the United States Army, she retired with the rank of Captain. She served with the 47th Combat Support Hospital in Project Desert Shield, Walter Reed Hospital in Washington D.C., and Madigan Army Medical Center in Washington State. Toni was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by an uncle, Thomas J. Kelly.
Survivors include her father, Thomas Deming Edwards of White Sulphur Springs, New York; her husband, Jerry Jones of Lynchburg, TN; a daughter, Heather Marie Canonico, and a son, Thomas Jennings Canonico, both of Lynchburg, TN; step sons, Scott Jones and Jared Jones of Shelbyville, TN; four sisters: Teri Beimler and her husband, Gregg of Liberty, NY, Tami Edwards Festa of Middletown, NY, Tina Johnstone and her husband, Matthew of Liberty, NY, and Tara Caroll and her husband, James of Cold Spring, NY; her aunt, Rae Ann Kelly; cousins, Laura Takagi, and her husband, Rick, and T.J. Kelly, and his wife, Sarah, all of Washington State; nieces and nephews: Nik Beimler, Jack Beimler, Andrew Festa, Carli Festa, Hailie Festa, Madison Johnstone, Percy Caroll, and Lottie Caroll.
Due to our current health crisis, a Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated in the near future at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Liberty, NY. Burial will take place at the Laurel Hill Cemetery, White Sulphur Springs, NY.
Memorial contributions in Toni's name may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020