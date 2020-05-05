Toniann Caggiano
1995 - 2020
March 5, 1995 - April 30, 2020
Middletown, NY
Toniann Caggiano, age 25, of Middletown, entered into rest on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at home in Middletown. Ms. Caggiano was born March 5, 1995 in Middletown, NY. She is the daughter of David Caggiano and Mary Sommella. She married Alan Patrick Roy.
She was a loving mother and daughter and she loved to read.
She is survived by her husband, Alan Patrick Roy of New Hampton, NY; her father, David Caggiano and mother, Mary Sommella of Middletown, NY; sons, Jace Roy and Nathaniel Roy; daughter, Taryn Lee; brothers, Dominick Sommella and girlfriend, Marie of Middletown, NY and Jerry Sommella and wife, Angela of Slate Hill, NY; aunts, Gale Kimble-Carroll, Betty Conklin, Virginia Caggiano and Pat Dalley.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
