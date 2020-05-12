Tony Fyffe
May 20, 1948 - May 9, 2020
South Fallsburg, NY
Tony Fyffe was born on May 20, 1948 in Chester Castle, Hanover, Jamaica, West Indies to Benjamin Fyffe and Maudlyn Nugent.
Tony, a long-time resident of South Fallsburg, NY, passed away at the Catskill Regional Medical Center on May 9, 2020 after a short illness.
He is survived by his mother; his son, Shawn; his daughter, Dahlia; and his stepdaughter, Simone and her son, Alex whom he referred to as his grandson. He also leaves behind a granddaughter, brothers, sisters, aunts, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Tony was an employee of Murray's Chickens for 39 years and was loved by everyone.
Due to the current health crisis, his funeral service will be privately held for the immediate family, and burial will be at the Rockridge Cemetery in Monticello, NY on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Simone Jackson, P.O. Box 1181, South Fallsburg, NY 12779.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home; for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 12 to May 13, 2020.