Tony J. Cossentino
October 24, 1949 - January 20, 2020
Warwick, NY
Tony J. Cossentino of Warwick, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2020 with his family by his side. He was 70 years old.
Born in Hoboken, NJ on October 24, 1949, he was the son of Jean (nee Graziosi) and Salvatore Cossentino. Tony was a boxing trainer in Warwick.
Tony was the owner of Salon de Carol in Warwick for over 50 years. Tony was part of the fabric of Warwick. Everyone knew him as "Tony the Barber" and he always took time to greet everyone Tony would always tell a great story to anyone who was willing to listen. He will be missed by the residents of Mt. Alverno Assisted Living Center, who looked forward to seeing him for the styling services he provided there.
A family statement reads, "Tony was absolutely the best family man. Family was everything. He adored his wife and family. His special loves were his grandchildren."
Tony is survived by the love of his life, Carol, his wife of 50 years; sons, Vincent and Anthony; daughter, Jill; grandchildren, Vincent, Alyssa and Brendan; and their mother, Mary Ruman; sisters, Marion Glorie and her husband Jim of Colorado Springs, CO and Angela Cossentino of Middletown, NY; mother-in-law, Lucille Conklin of Warwick; brother-in-law, Robert Conklin of Pine Bush; many nieces and nephews; and a special person, Eonbi Choi of South Korea.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 23rd at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Joseph's RC Church, 14 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY followed by interment in St. Stephen Cemetery, Route 17A, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tony's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020