Tony Joseph Sicuro
February 28, 1971 - August 15, 2020
Melbourne FL - Formerly of Westbrookville , NY
Tony Joseph Sicuro, age 49 of Melbourne Florida, entered into eternal rest on August 15, 2020, with his wife Amy Perrego-Sicuro by his side.
Tony was born on February 28, 1971 in Port Jervis, NY to Dee and Anthony Sicuro. He spent his childhood in Westbrookville, NY and remained in the Tri-State area for the majority of his life.
He was a 1989 graduate of Port Jervis High School. At age 13 he began working in a restaurant and discovered his love for the culinary industry. In 2000, he attended the Culinary Institute of America. He prided himself in being certified in many aspects of his profession. He was employed by several restaurants in the Tri-State area, where he very proudly held the title "Executive Chef". In 2010, he achieved his lifetime dream of opening his own restaurant, which he named "Sicuro's". Cooking was not just a profession to Tony, he obtained extreme gratification in cooking and barbequing for his family and friends. He was a master in the presentation of foods, making lavish fruit, vegetable, and ice carvings.
Tony was an avid Washington Redskins and New York Yankee fan. He participated in the local Fantasy Football League and often "brought the trophy home". He enjoyed watching Pro-Wrestling and during his younger years, shaved his head, thinking he resembled Stonecold Steve Austin. He loved The Honeymooners show and horror movies. He took pride in his DVD collection, which contained many autographed versions of his favorite movies.
His greatest love was his family. After relocating to Florida, he returned to the Tri-State area to visit his family frequently. During one of his last trips home, he was excited that he got to visit his daughter Morgan at college, meet her friends, and see her very first apartment. His very last conversation with her ended, as always, with: "I love you sweet girl".
Tony is survived by his wife, AmyMarie Perrego-Sicuro of Melbourne, FL; his parents, Dee and Anthony Sicuro of Port Jervis, NY; his daughter, Morgan Sicuro of Port Jervis, NY; his sister and brother-in-law, Angela and Frank Decker of Port Jervis, NY; his sister and brother-in-law, Connie and John Schneider of Glen Spey; his father-in-law, James Perrego and his companion, Fern Lufty of Milford, PA; his grandmother-in-law, Phillis Stawski; and his sisters-in-law, Tara Perrego, Patti Mendoza, Nichole and her husband, Brett Caruoso and Jessica Perrego. Tony also has two Goddaughters, Alexis Worden and Lauren Tigue. In addition, he is survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, many friends, and his beloved dogs: Ralph, Norton, and Mocha.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, William and Jane Eldridge, his paternal grandparents, John and Connie Sicuro and many other loving relatives.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 29 at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 31 at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY with Rev. Matthew Newcomb officiating.
Arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc.