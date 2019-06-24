Tor R. Tonnessen

August 23, 1940 - June 23, 2019

Middletown, NY

Tor R. Tonnessen, a longtime resident of the area, died surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. He was 78.

The son of the late Richard and Gudny Tonnessen, he was born on August 23, 1940 in Kristiansand, Norway. Tor married Turid Olsen on March 21, 1964 in Brooklyn, NY. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage and a loving husband father and grandfather. Tor was a hard worker and a wonderful mason.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Turid; their three children, Tom of Orlando, FL, Scott of Howells, NY and Susan of Matamoras, PA; sister, Aase Aanonsen; his granddaughters, Ciara and Summer and their mother Jessica; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and one sister, Kari.

Cremation will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Fuenral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com Published in Times Herald-Record from June 24 to June 25, 2019