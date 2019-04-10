|
|
Tracey Jackson
May 22, 1967 - March 29, 2019
Elk Grove, CA - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Tracey Jackson, a resident of Elk Grove, CA entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Kaiser Permanente Hospital, South Sacramento Medical Center. He was 51 years old.
The son of Barbara Ibocko, Tracey was born May 22, 1967 in Newburgh, New York and a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy in 1985. Upon graduating, Tracey moved to Stockton, CA where he attended and graduated from San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, CA with a degree in Business Administration. Tracey later moved to Sacramento, CA where he was a long time employee at Comcast. Most recently, he was employed at USI Insurance Services in Rancho Cordova, CA. Tracey's passions were playing tennis and watching sports of all kinds, particularly the New York Jets. He loved life and being around the people he loved, he also loved entertaining friends and family at his home. Tracey was an extraordinary father to his daughter, Vanessa, whom he loved immensely.
Survivors include his daughter, Vanessa Jackson of Elk Grove, CA; mother, Barbara Ibocko of Newburgh, NY; maternal grandmother, Queen Esther Jackson of Newburgh, NY; one sister, Tiffany (Todd) Buxton of Newburgh, NY; one brother, Inima (Karine) Ibocko of Chester, NY; two aunts, Katha Jackson of Newburgh, NY; Evelyn (Gerald) Moore of Middlehope, NY; two uncles, Willie (Chom) Jackson of Newburgh, NY; Rex Jackson of Elk Grove, CA; three nieces, two nephews, a host of dear cousins, extended family and many friends.
He is predeceased by his grandfather, Willie B. Jackson and aunt, Leverdia Lindzey.
Mr. Jackson will repose 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Church of God In Prophecy, 477 First St., Newburgh, NY 12550. Funeral service 10 a.m. at the church. Pastor Barrington Higgins will officiate. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019