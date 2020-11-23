1/1
Trevor A. Miller
1978 - 2020
Trevor A. Miller
August 27, 1978 - November 15, 2020
Monticello, NY
Trevor Alan Miller of Monticello, a junior civil engineer for Wasson Engineering in Wurtsboro, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. He was 42.
The son of Terry Miller and Cathy Torrey Miller, he was born August 27, 1978 in North Tonawanda.
A 1997 graduate of Holley High School, Trevor played soccer, basketball and baseball. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout and attended University of Buffalo where he played rugby. Known by many as 'Sweet Trev' Trevor had a heart of gold and was always there for anyone that needed him without question. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family especially his two nephews who loved him more than anything.
He is survived by his parents, Cathy and Terry Miller; a brother, Keith Miller and his wife Amanda of Shoreham; two nephews, Easton and Camden; an aunt, Cynthia Torrey; an uncle, Roderick Miller and his wife Kathy; several cousins and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met - a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home, and facemasks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Carpenter Brothers Foundation, established in 2017 in memory of Andrew Carpenter, at www.carpenterbrothers.org CBF's ultimate goal is to raise funding and invest in groundbreaking procedures to one day find a cure to a number of cancers.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-4141
