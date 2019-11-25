|
Trevor F. Lolya
January 1, 1985 - November 22, 2019
Walden, NY
Trevor F. Lolya of Walden, NY (formerly of Middletown and Chester, NY) passed away on November 22, 2019. He was 34 years old. Born at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City, on January 1, 1985, he was the son of Matthew and Laura (nee Berger) Lolya.
Trevor worked as a Dental Lab Technician. He was a Star Wars fan. He loved reading and music, especially rap music, which he loved almost as much as he loved animals.
Trevor is survived by his parents of Palm Bay, FL; sisters, Taylor Lolya of West Melbourne, FL and Dylan Lolya of Warwick, NY; aunt, Renee Lolya-Werner of Los Angeles, CA; his girlfriend, Samantha Como of Staten Island; and many cousins.
There will be a memorial service at a future date yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the gofundme account which has been set up to help with funeral expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/trevor-francis.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019