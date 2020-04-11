|
Tricia Ann Stipak
November 2, 1975 - April 9, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Tricia Ann Stipak, 44 of New Windsor, NY passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was the daughter of Ann Marie (Norvell) Stipak-McGinnis and the late Robert J. Stipak Sr., and stepfather Mike McGinnis of New Windsor, and stepmother Barbara Stillwell Stipak of Wallkill. Tricia was born November 2, 1975 in Newburgh.
Tricia participated in the Special Olympics, and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church and St. Thomas Episcopal Church. She was happy, lovable funny and caring. She enjoyed shopping at Dollar General, and could have filled a store with all the body wash she purchased. Her favorite day was her birthday. She loved eating out, going to the movies, going on vacation, and was very proud of her vast DVD collection of 115.
In addition to her parents Tricia is survived by her lifelong friend and fiancé David Seleznow, whom she adored and was the happiest during her time with him or her family; siblings Robert (Aimee) J. Stipak of Newburgh, Fred (Kristina) C. Stipak of Rock Tavern, and Christopher "Drew" Andrew Stipak of Wallkill; nieces Madelynne, Brooke and Robyn Stipak; nephews Logan, Johnathan, Thomas, Joshua and Brennan Stipak; paternal grandfather Albert E. Stipak of Goshen; uncle and godfather Fred Norvell of California; and her Stonecrest family: Brian Volpe, Jennifer Grant, Adam Pomerantz, David Seleznow and Sara Demetri. In addition to her father Robert, she was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Fred and Ann Brennan Norvell, and paternal grandmother Joan Weinsheimer Stipak.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to her caregivers at Stonecrest and Campbell Hall who lovingly supported her since the age of 27 when she entered the New Windsor Community at Stonecrest.
She was our sunshine and now will forever be our guardian angel. Due to COVID services will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Tricia's memory to the Special Olympics, American Heart Association, or the ARC of Sullivan and Orange Counties, 162 East Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701.
To send a personal condolence or further obituary information, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020