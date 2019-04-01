|
Trish Lewis
May 19, 1965 - March 30, 2019
New Paltz, NY
Trish Lewis, age 53, of New Paltz, NY, died on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 19, 1965 in New York City, the daughter of M.S. Rukeyser of West Palm Beach, FL and the late Diana (Wilkinson) Rukeyser.
Besides her father, Trish is survived by her sister, Jill V. Rukeyser of Fort Lauderdale, FL
Trish earned her Master's Degree in Education from SUNY at Purchase, NY. She was employed as a Kindergarten teacher at Duzine Elementary School in New Paltz, NY. She taught 1st grade and kindergarten for the past 24 years and was an integral part of the school community, she touched so many hearts. Trish was a strong, courageous, independent, gifted, caring, compassionate, smart, funny hippie chick that had a warm heart filled with love for so many people. She fought a battle with cancer for over 20 years with all the strength she could muster and in the end ovarian cancer took her life. She will be missed tremendously by friends, family and a community that loved her very much.
Trish held two charities dear and if you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers: , helping kids fight cancer () and Local at Heart, supporting food insecurity in the New Paltz community (www.localatheart.org).
Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 1 to-3 p.m. at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY, followed by a Celebration of Trish's Life at 3 p.m.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019