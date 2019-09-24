|
Troy Donnell Gandy
September 19, 2019
Monticello, NY
Troy Donnell Gandy, 44 of Monticello, NY, passed away on September 19, 2019, at Catskill Regional Medical Center, in Harris, NY, after a long illness.
He was born in Monticello, NY, to the late Clarence Gandy Jr. and Ernestine Gandy. He graduated from Fallsburg Central High School and earned his Associate's Degree in accounting from Morrisville College. He was previously employed as a Medicaid Social Worker at the Sullivan County Dept. of Social Services for 15 years, until he was forced to retire early due to his illness.
Troy was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He brought peace and joy to the lives of all who knew him. He also has a love for music and enjoyed rapping with his group of life time friends, under the name T-Flawless. An avid fan of basketball, and die-hard for his beloved team "The Lakers" along with his son.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his mother, Ernestine Gandy- Hackett of Monticello, NY; son, Amari Dannell Gandy of Monticello, NY; brothers, Rodney (Charlotte) Holman of Monticello, NY, and Clarence Lamont Gandy of Liberty, NY;
sisters, Doreen Gandy-Turner (Shannon), Deborah Gandy (Rufus), both of Monticello, NY, Beverly Gandy (Alfred) of Stamford, CT, Karin Gandy (Charles) of Monticello, NY, and Tiffany M. Williams of Syracuse, NY; three step-brothers and three step-sisters; uncles, Peter Holman (Ruby) and Harold Simmons (Brownie); Aunt Mattie Dawson and uncle, Bishop Leon Walker; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Troy was pre-deceased by his maternal grandparents, Clarence Frye and Evie Oniel-Gandy, his paternal grandparents, David and Rebecca Holman and his Aunt Beulah Davis.
Memorial contributions can be made in Troy's name to Crohn's and Colitis foundation website. Flowers can be sent to Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home in Monticello.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Bethlehem Temple Church, 94 Fair Ground Rd, Monticello, NY. A funeral service will follow immediately at the church. Interment will follow at Liberty Cemetery, Cold Spring Road, Liberty, NY.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-794-2700 or visit www.colonialramsaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019