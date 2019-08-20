|
|
Troy J. Smith
May 26, 1994 - August 14, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Troy J. Smith of Wallkill, NY, a self employed laborer, and a lifetime resident of the area passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in Wallkill. He was 25. The son of James L. Smith and Monique J. D'Errico , he was born May 26, 1994 in Newburgh New York.
Troy's prescence brought joy, laughter, love and friendship where ever he was. No matter who you were or what your story was, he held zero judgement. He always had an open heart and a helping hand. With deep sorrow it is now time to honor him for his kindness. We are all heartbroken and his absence will not only create and absence in out lives, but decrease the amount of laughs and smiles he once produced. He enjoyed dirt bikes and working on cars.
He will be missed every day by his father, James L. Smith of Middletown, NY; mother, Monique J. D'Errico of Middletown. NY; stepmother, Jody Smith; brothers, Joshua Felix, and Mike Scotto; grandparents, Marylin, Clara, Jack and Doug; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY.
Funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Funeral home. Rev. Stan Seagren will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to www.tripsforkids.org in Troy's memory.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019