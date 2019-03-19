|
Tydrayll Jamar Coleman
October 19, 1979 - March 13, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Tydrayll Jamar Coleman entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the New York Queens Presbyterian Hospital in Flushing, New York after a brief illness.
He was born in Manhattan, NY on October 19, 1979.
Tydrayll graduated from Valhalla High School in Valhalla, NY
He is survived by his father, Timothy Robinson of North Carolina; mother, Connie Coleman of Newburgh, NY; paternal grandfather, Robert Robinson of North Carolina and Joe Ammons of Atlanta, GA; three children, Tytiona Coleman of Greenburgh, NY, Zyair Coleman of Newburgh, NY and Vincent Coleman of Walkill, NY; several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special friends, Claudia Franciamore of Wallkill, NY, Lorenzo Coleman, Kedric Maise, Eddie Hall and Antwan Clegg.
Mr. Coleman will repose 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 20 Rev. Dr. Coleman Briggs Way, Newburgh, NY. Final visitation 9 to10 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019. Funeral Service 10 a.m. at the church. Rev. Dr. Eric Pogue will officiate. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best". Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019