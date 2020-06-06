Tyler Cosentino
May 6, 2007 - May 30, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Tyler Cosentino of Port Jervis, NY passed away Saturday May 30, 2020 in Port Jervis. He was 13.
He was born May 6, 2007 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of Paul Cosentino and Tasha McPeak. Tyler was a student at the Port Jervis Middle School.
A family statement read: Tyler was courageous, creative, clever, adventurous, and most of all loving. He enjoyed gaming, bike riding, pogo, and just hanging out. He was known by all as a good, respectful boy, and the best big brother to his younger siblings. Everyone describes him the same, "he was a good kid", "he was handsome", "he was amazing". But none of these descriptions come close to what I felt he was like, he was more than just an amazing, or handsome boy. He was beyond incredible! His life was a blessing, his memory a treasure, he was loved beyond words, and will be missed beyond measure.
Survivors include loving parents, Tasha McPeak and Paul Cosentino; five siblings: Kasia Szeflinski, Daniel Smith Jr., Paul Cosentino Jr., Calvin Cosentino, and Paulette Cosentino; paternal grandparent, Emily Cosentino; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be private.
There will be a candlelight vigil by the river at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 8th. Everyone will meet at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc. parking lot at 6:30 p.m. to then follow to the candlelight vigil location by the river.
Cremation will be held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 6 to Jun. 12, 2020.