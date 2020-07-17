Tyrell "TJ" Audain was born February 28th, 2001 in Brooklyn New York to Randolph Audain and Cherene Lewis-Audain. He relocated to Orange County, NY at the age of two on January 13th 2003. Tyrell Audain attended the Minisink Valley School system from kindergarten in 2005 through high school, graduating on June 6, 2019. In the midst of those years he trained in karate, was a Boy Scout, a member of the Minisink Valley Cross Country and Track Team and served in numerous church as well as community activities.
Tyrell was compelled by a sense of duty to serve his country. After graduating from high school, he was accepted for service in the United States Marine Corps. PFC Audain trained in boot camp for several weeks and graduated on December 13, 2019 as a United States Marine semper Fi. Tyrell passed away while during military training exercises on April 15th 2020. He was stationed in the United States Marine Corps at 29 Palms, California.
We will always remember the love he shared, his caring heart and his warm embrace. Tyrell departed this world leaving his parents; sisters, Catina Audain and Ayanna Audain, brother, Joshua Audain; niece, Paisley-Grace Audain; grandmother, Marjorie Foreman, Auntie Nicole Audain; grandfather, Aldwin Lewis; uncles, Alvin and Ansley Lewis; Auntie Roslyn John and a host of cousins, extended family, community friends and U.S. Marine family.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday July 28 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. Visitation will also be held from 10 to 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 29 at Family Church, 510 M&M Road, Middletown, NY 10940. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Family Church, officiated by Pastor Michael McKelvey. PFC Audain will be laid to rest in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. To post an online condolence or view the video tribute, please visit www.applebee-mcphillips.com