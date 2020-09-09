Ulalee Hylton

April 18, 1936 - September 3, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Our Wonderful Mother Ulalee Hylton. God knew all the things a mother should be thoughtful, understanding, patient, and wise. Ulalee's heart was our home, a special place filled with happiness and peace. A home that comes with doors that open wide with enough love to make each day better than yesterday. What a wonderful gift from God. On Thursday, September 3, 2020, God called one of his loving servants' home.

Ulalee was born on April 18, 1936, in Jamaica. She was the eldest of 11 children; 6 sisters, and 5 brothers. She has 6 children, 2 preceded her in death. She lived most of her life in Jamaica until she migrated to the United States in August 2008. Ulalee was a homemaker and a devoted Christian who loved her God. She served as a faithful member of her church and held many different positions, such as usher and deaconess. She was a shepherd for the Lord, always encouraging anyone she encountered to serve God. She would say, Pray! Pray! One of her last words were, "Jehovah help me, strengthen me." She always read her bible, and one of her favorite scripture is Psalm 27.

She was affectionately known as Mama Ula to her grandchildren. She was most happy when she was cooking, singing gospel music, but most of all, spending time with her family. She loved; however, to look at the way her children dresses, and if not approved, she would say, "I don't like your hair, or that color don't look good on you"; but most times, she would commend you with that special look and say "you look good." Mama was the matriarch of the family; she was loving and kind. Laughter sparkled in her eyes. She was and still is the epitome of strength. Mama was everyone's alarm clock; she would know everyone's routine to remind them of their schedule. She was always there to welcome you home, that's Mama Ula. We will miss you, Mama! Thank you for dedicating 84 years of your life, the best anyone could ever have.

Ulalee leaves to celebrate her life and cherish her memory: her four loving children: Valerie, Paula, Andrea, and Ulin; her nine grandchildren: Wendy, Dwight, Simone, Rochelle, Collin, Dwayne, Caswell, Andre, and Akeem; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; special friends, Claire, Cynthia, Khani and a host of other relatives and friends.

Her favorite Psalm 27:1-2, 13 "The Lord is my light and my salvation whom shall I fear?" "I am still confident of this: I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living."

Ms. Hylton will repose 9 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Holy Temple UHC, 179 South Street, Newburgh, NY. Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Pastors Anthony Slade and Luklen Simpson will officiate. (Face Mask and Social Distancing). Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY.

