Ulf E. Ostman
November 24, 1974 - December 30, 2019
Cornwall, NY
Ulf E. Ostman of Cornwall, NY was overcome by sadness and entered into eternal rest on December 30, 2019 in Cornwall. He was 45 years old.
The son of Ake Rolf Ostman and Elvy Irene (Frank) Ostman, both of Stockholm, Sweden, Ulf was born on November 24, 1974 in Nacka, Stockholm, Sweden. He was the loving husband of Charlotte A. (Webb) Ostman.
Ulf received a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a proud stay-at-home Dad to his adoring children: Elinor T., Jonas C., Griffin E. and Beatrix K., all at home. He is also survived by his brother, Par Ostman of Varmdo, Sweden.
Ulf was a kind and generous soul who devoted his life to raising his children and supporting his wife. He loved nature, being outdoors, spending time with his family and caring for his French Bulldog, Margot. He was a strong and loyal friend and will be missed by many.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 3rd at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 4th at St. Patrick's Church, 445 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY. Interment will follow the Mass at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Mountainville, NY.
Memorial Contributions in Ulf's name may be made to The Mental Health Association of Westchester, 580 White Plains Road, Suite 510, Tarrytown, NY 10591.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020