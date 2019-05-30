|
Valentina M. Hall, 1 year old Angel, was called to Heaven on May 22, 2019 at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital in Valhalla, NY. She was born on March 30, 2018 in Middletown, NY and is the daughter of Victor A. Hall Beadle and Tina Hall.
Valentina is survived by three siblings: Andrew, Kyla, and Alexander Sumahit; grandparents: Mary Capobianco and Charles Houghtaling Jr. of Port Jervis, and Brian and Thelma Vanderver of Port Jervis; great grandparents: Ruth Cheshire, James Ballard, and Lillian Houghtaling of Port Jervis, Peter Harvey of Sparrowbush, NY, Sharon Beadle of Wallkill, NY, Joan and Kenny Capobianco of Florida; Great-Aunt Connie Harvey of Milford, PA; Great-Uncle Scott Small of Milford, PA and Jim Capobianco of Florida; Godmother and Aunt Amanda Capobianco of Swan Lake, NY; Uncle and Godfather Michael Hanley of NY.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home with Jonathan and Kelly Ross officiating. Cremation took place privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Maria Fareri Children's Hospital, C/O Development Office, Westchester Medical Center, Taylor Pavilion, Suite C3, 100 Woods Rd., Valhalla, NY 10595.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
