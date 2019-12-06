Home

Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Homes Inc
3534 Rte 55
Kauneonga Lake, NY 12749
(845) 583-5445
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Homes Inc
3534 Rte 55
Kauneonga Lake, NY 12749
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Homes Inc
3534 Rte 55
Kauneonga Lake, NY 12749
View Map
Vance Marshall King Jr.

Vance Marshall King Jr. Obituary
Vance Marshall King, Jr.
December 2, 2019
Cochecton, NY
Vance Marshall King, Jr. passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home in Cochecton, NY. He was 80 years old.
Vance's passions revolved around his love for reading a variety of magazines while drinking his coffee from his favorite Dunkin' Donuts coffee cups. Vance always talked about his love and devotion for Marilyn Monroe. Vance loved to vacation in Lake George, NY with his life long friends and CRVI family. Vance was loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 3534 State Route 55, Kauneonga Lake, NY. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-583-5445/845-434-7363 or visit colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
