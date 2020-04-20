|
|
Vanda Gizzi
March 2, 1932 - April 17, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Vanda Gizzi, a long-time resident of Newburgh, New York, died peacefully on Friday, April 17 at the age of eighty-eight. The wife of the late Fernando Gizzi and daughter of late Vittorio and Maria Filippone, she was born in Casacalenda, Italy on March 2, 1932.
She is survived by her son, Anthony Gizzi and wife, Marianne of Pine Bush, NY; her daughter, Rosanna and husband, David Rickards, of Andover, MA; her grandchildren: Alexis Gizzi, Michelle Gizzi, Joseph Gizzi, Gabriella Rickards and Alex Rickards; her siblings: Carlo and wife, Adina Filipone, Termoli, Italy, Giuseppe and wife, AnnaTeresa Filippone, Civitavecchia, Italy and Angelina Filipone, Imola, Italy, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings: Elisa Filippone, La Spezia, Italy and Franco Filippone, Imola,Italy.
Vanda was a ray of sunshine that brought warmth and laughter to everyone she encountered. Early on, she was taught the importance of faith, generosity and kindness, which she practiced in every aspect of every day. Her natural ability to see and share joy in the simple pleasures of life, especially time spent welcoming all into her home or under her backyard grape arbor left each person feeling loved. Her dedication to making family meals and holidays special, which included elaborate cooking and baking, reflected her warm and generous heart. Vanda was a mother to all, caring for many of her extended family's and friend's children with infinite patience and love. Vanda guided and touched many generations and her spirit and influence will live on for many years to come.
A private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 occurrence, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Daughters of Mary Immaculate, 15 Stori Road, Newburgh, NY and American Kidney Fund, https://www.kidneyfund.org.
The family would like to thank all of doctors in Massachusetts and New York for their many years of support and amazing care.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home. 845-562-4411
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020