Vanessa R. Scott-Fraser
July 30, 1967 - June 16, 2020
South Fallsburg, NY
Vanessa R. Scott-Fraser of South Fallsburg passed away into the loving arms of the Lord, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was 52.
She was the daughter of Edward G. Scott and Minnie Louise Johnson Scott, born on July 30, 1967 in Monticello, NY.
Vanessa wore many hats during her working years, she was a longtime associate of Golden Insurance Agency, and had most recently worked for Rolling V Bus Company. In her spare time she also sold a little bit of everything when she could as she aspired to be her own boss. She earned her degree in commercial art and was a very talented artist. She was very involved in her community, volunteering her time with Fallsburg Hoops and Eastern Sullivan Little League, as she loved to work with kids. She was the glue that held the family together, she was straight to the point and wise beyond measure. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel E. Fraser; her children, Nicholas W. Fraser and Larissa L. Fraser; grandchildren, Jovyan D. Fraser; siblings, Edward Scott, Jr. and his wife, Cindy, Jaryl Scott and his companion, Angel Morton and Derrick Scott and his wife, Amanda; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Limited visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of ten visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times. A graveside service will be held at Fraser Cemetery, Ferndale, NY following the visitation.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
July 30, 1967 - June 16, 2020
South Fallsburg, NY
Vanessa R. Scott-Fraser of South Fallsburg passed away into the loving arms of the Lord, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was 52.
She was the daughter of Edward G. Scott and Minnie Louise Johnson Scott, born on July 30, 1967 in Monticello, NY.
Vanessa wore many hats during her working years, she was a longtime associate of Golden Insurance Agency, and had most recently worked for Rolling V Bus Company. In her spare time she also sold a little bit of everything when she could as she aspired to be her own boss. She earned her degree in commercial art and was a very talented artist. She was very involved in her community, volunteering her time with Fallsburg Hoops and Eastern Sullivan Little League, as she loved to work with kids. She was the glue that held the family together, she was straight to the point and wise beyond measure. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel E. Fraser; her children, Nicholas W. Fraser and Larissa L. Fraser; grandchildren, Jovyan D. Fraser; siblings, Edward Scott, Jr. and his wife, Cindy, Jaryl Scott and his companion, Angel Morton and Derrick Scott and his wife, Amanda; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Limited visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of ten visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times. A graveside service will be held at Fraser Cemetery, Ferndale, NY following the visitation.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.