Vasa Nanu
February 5, 1946 - August 24, 2020
Glen Spey, NY
Mr. Vasa Nanu of Glen Spey, NY, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center. He was 74. He was born February 5, 1946 in Ovca, Serbia, the son of the late Jovan Nanu and the late Mariojola Kemives Nanu.
Vasa retired as a Painter for the New York Life Insurance Company in New York, NY. A family statement read: "He was a beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend to so many who loved him as much as he loved his garden and hard work. He left a footprint in life big enough for a large family to live up to."
Vasa is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Domnika Nanu at home; one son,Allen Nanu and his wife, Catherine of Honesdale, PA; one daughter, Anette Matic and her husband, Goran of Glendale, NY; one sister, Steluca Papa; grandchildren: Tusten Nanu, Emilia and Sofia Matic; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his sister, Sultinika.
Friends may visit at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 East Main Street, Port Jervis on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Christian Preda officiating. Burial will be at Glen Spey Cemetery, Glen Spey, NY.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com