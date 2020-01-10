|
|
Venice T. "Vee" Frederico
December 24, 1924 - January 9, 2020
Wallkill, New York
Venice Theresa "Vee" Frederico, 95, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered into rest Thursday, January 9, 2020. The daughter of the late Antonino and Olivia (Altuna) Pagano, she was born in Marlboro, NY.
Vee loved to dance, she tried to cook, loved to bake and was always in our business. She was a faithful member of St. Mary's Church and was a light to so many. She had a pure and positive energy that can never be replaced, and was our connection to a time gone by. She was elegant and graceful, she was our hero and matriarch, our example on how to live a meaningful and dignified life. She will be missed by so many, but mostly her family. She is now dancing with all of her favorites.
Vee is survived by her children: Diane (John) Corrado-Nestler, Debbie (Frank) Cavalari, Frank (Fabiola) Frederico and Sandra Frederico; grandchildren: Christopher Przybylek, Marc (Renee) Corrado, Michael Cutney, Matthew Cutney, Lindsay Frederico, Chelsea Frederico, Frank Frederico, Patrick VanVoorhis, Dina VanVoorhis, Anastacia Vinogradov and Giovanni Vinogradov; greatgrandchildren: Anabelle Grace Cutney, Briella Nicole Corrado, Olivia Frederico and Madelyn Rae Corrado. In addition to her parents Vee was predeceased by her husband Anthony "Tony" Frederico, her little angel Nicole Marie Przybylek, sisters Vinny Celeste, Rose Croyle, Mary Alongi, Angie Sipos, Yolanda Dorazio, Josephine Yonnone, and Sadie Meyers; brothers Sam, Anthony and Michael Pagano.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 12 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Vee's memory to Veterans Association of America at www.Vetsaa.org.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020