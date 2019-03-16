|
Vera Mae Edsall
January 28, 1927 - March 14, 2019
New Paltz, NY
Vera Mae Edsall of New Paltz, NY, a longtime resident of the area, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Poughkeepsie. She was 92.
The daughter of the late Alfred and Belle Angell Johnson, she was born January 28, 1927 in Big Lake, Minnesota.
Vera was a member of the Wallkill Reformed Church and the Historical Society of Shawangunk and Gardiner.
She was the widow of Edward Edsall.
Survivors include her four daughters: Susan Nadler of Schenectady, Linda Olivo and husband, Robert of Florida, Janice Mironchuk and husband, Andrew of Albany, and Cynthia Difford and Barry Petrillo of New Paltz; nine grandchildren: Scott (Diane) Livingston, Danny (Emily) Nadler, Diedre, (Jeff) Corso, Stephanie (Mike) Skerritt, Dr. Robert Olivo, Ivan (Sarah) Mironchuk, Rena Mironchuk and Natalie Difford and Riley (Natasha) Difford; 11 great-grandchildren: Dylan, Derek, Sydney (Livingston), Andrew, Joseph (Corso), Katie,Maddy (Skerritt), Ephraim, Eliza (Mironchuk), Henry, Benjamin (Nadler).Along with Edward and her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, George Johnson and Stewart Johnson and two sisters, Lorraine Storck and Evelyn Erickson; sister-in-law Margaret Poole son-in-law, Barry Nadler .
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m.on Tuesday, March 19 at Wallkill Funeral Home, 12 Bona Ventura Ave., Wallkill, NY 12589. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bruynswick Rural Cemetery in Wallkill, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wallkill Reformed Church, P.O. Box 54, Wallkill, NY 12589, or the Historical Society of Shawangunk & Gardiner, P.O. Box 570, Wallkill, NY 12589.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019