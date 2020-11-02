Vera Powers Russo
October 28, 2020
New Paltz, NY
Vera Powers Russo, 94, of New Paltz, NY, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of Bror Carl and Marie Ericsson. She was a devoted mother and grandmother - loving, generous, intelligent, creative, and, above all, organized - and a loyal friend.
She was a stay-home mother when her children were young, then she went to work in the Plainview-Old Bethpage (NY) School District, the Three Village School District (Setauket, NY), and NCAC - Headstart (Newburgh, NY) as a secretary. She was fortunate to enjoy a retirement that lasted more than thirty years.
She is survived by her daughters, Gail P. Tummarello and Lois P. Childers; stepchildren, Frank Russo, Catherine Russo Tinn and Barbara Russo Ivanauskas; grandchildren, Katherine Tummarello, Andrew, Scott and Todd Powers, Jennifer Tinn Withus and Justin Tinn; and great-grandchildren, Julia, Samantha, Jackson, Gracelyn, Alisynn, Emma, Sutton and Chantz Powers.
She was predeceased by husbands, Benjamin Francis Russo and Edward Patrick Powers; siblings, Dorothy Ericsson and Carl Ericsson; and sons, Wayne Eric Powers and Bryan Eric Powers.
Interment will take place at a date to be determined at Orange County Veterans Cemetery (Goshen, NY).
Funeral Arrangements and Cremation Care have been entrusted to Brendan T. Flynn and Thomas F. Flynn, Directors and Certified Cremation Specialists of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc. To offer an online memorial please visit www.flynnfh.com